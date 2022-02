There is considerable relationship drama occurring in the Kardashian family lately, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to be rock solid. According to Us Weekly, the engaged couple is currently trying to expand their family. "Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant," an insider explained. "It was a no-brainer for both of them because they've set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first."

