ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Automaker Stellantis reaps $15B profit in 1st year of merger

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeSuR_0eMZrz8u00
Stellantis Earns FILE - People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.(AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File) (Joe Buglewicz)

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group and would pay out record profit-sharing checks to unionized U.S. workers.

The earnings nearly tripled profits compared with its pre-merger existence as two separate companies, as the maker of Jeep, Opel and Peugeot vehicles exploited cost efficiencies from combining the businesses.

The result compared to a combined 4.79 billion euros for the separate companies in 2020 before the merger, which took effect on Jan. 17, 2021. Revenue for the combined business rose 14%, to 152 billion euros.

The company also announced that its 43,000 U.S. workers represented by the United Auto Workers union will get profit-sharing checks of $14,670. It’s the highest payment since profit-sharing began 35 years ago. The checks, based on North America financial performance and hours worked by employees, will go out March 11. The company's North American adjusted operating income was $11.36 billion euros ($12.9 billion), up 16.3% from 2020.

Stellantis also said it plans to pay a 3.3 billion euro ($3.74 billion) dividend to shareholders, who still have to approve the proposal.

CEO Carlos Tavares said the results “prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance" and had overcome “intense headwinds” during the year.

Automakers have struggled with shortages of key parts such as semiconductor electronic components and rising costs for raw materials as the global rebound from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic brings more demand.

The profits were helped by high prices that Stellantis was able to get for its vehicles because supplies were short. In North America, the company's most profitable region, Stellantis used its available computer chips to build higher-priced vehicles such as Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. Its average North America sales price rose about 20% from a year earlier to $47,000, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer predicted continued semiconductor supply problems this year, a well as other supply chain constraints and labor costs rising due to absenteeism, particularly in North America. The company expects 3% operating income growth in most of its markets.

Tavares told analysts on a conference call Wednesday that semiconductor supplies, rising raw material costs and geopolitical situations will be hurdles for the company this year. “We see an improvement on the semiconductor supply front, but still a very small and very low-pace improvement,” he said.

Stellantis said the benefits of the merger were worth some 3.2 billion euros during the year. Mergers can lead to streamlined costs as companies combine functions and spread fixed costs over a larger revenue base.

The company accelerated its rollout of battery-powered vehicles, with sales of low-emission vehicles reaching 388,000 — an increase of 160%. Tavares said the company currently has 19 battery-electric vehicles on sale globally, and that will rise to 32 by the end of 2023.

Stricter environmental regulations in Europe and China are pushing automakers to roll out more electric vehicles with longer range. Stellantis started production of a hydrogen fuel cell commercial van under its Opel brand in December.

A Stellantis-controlled joint venture with GAC to build and sell Jeeps in China has been signed, and approval by Chinese authorities is expected, Tavares said. In January Stellantis announced the venture, but GAC said it had not been informed of the change.

Stellantis' other brands include Chrysler, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Maserati, Ram and Vauxhall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Profit sharing to give Jeep, Ram employees up to $14,650

Some employees represented by United Auto Workers will see the biggest payouts in more than 35 years. Stellantis, the company behind Jeep, Chrysler and Ram, said its employees who are represented by United Auto Workers will see checks of up to $14,650, thanks to the removal of a profit-sharing maximum in the 2019 contract, The Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Chip crunch into 2024 could fuel more profits for automakers

Automakers could be riding strong pricing from limited inventories because of the semiconductor shortage into 2024 — and they have no intentions of returning to the old ways. An excess demand over the supply of new vehicles — crimped by too few microchips needed for electric components in vehicles...
ECONOMY
WTOL 11

Stellantis reports $15 billion in profits in 2021; Jeep Wrangler 4xe selling well

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stellantis profited $15.1 billion in its first year as a company, thanks in part to the hot-selling Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. The automaker released its 2021 earnings report Wednesday morning 13 months after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged with French PSA Group. Profits were up 179% compared to last year's combined results from the two former companies.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Mergers#Europe#Vehicles#Ap#Psa Group#Jeep#Opel#Peugeot#The United Auto Workers#North American
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
Mashed

Why Walmart Failed In Germany

It's a place where you can buy your weekly grocery order and get your prescriptions refilled in one visit. It's a place where you catch up on the local gossip with your neighbor in the cereal aisle or watch a fellow shopper in ill-fitting pajama pants buy a single rotisserie chicken. For all its ups and downs, Walmart is no doubt a genuine American institution. Originally a simple five-and-dime general store in Bentonville, Arkansas — a place that still exists as the official Walmart Museum – Sam Walton's store has a long history. While you can find a Walmart superstore just about anywhere in the United States, you're probably not going to hear the name if you head over to Europe.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Marketing Tech Firm Zeta CEO on Hitting $1 Billion in Revenue by 2025

Cloud-based marketing technology firm, Zeta Global reported strong Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with revenue up 18 percent. David Steinberg, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the company's big results, how marketers are turning to its first-party tech solutions and its plans for future growth. "We raised our guidance pretty dramatically for this year," he said. "We publicly announced our Zeta 2025 plan, which we have been focused on internally since 2020 but to get to over a billion dollars in revenue per year and a 20 percent operating margin by 2025."
MARKETS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy