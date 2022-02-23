ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nature.com

Last-resort cancer therapy holds back disease for more than a decade

Two of the first people treated with CAR-T cell cancer therapies are still in remission 12 years on. You have full access to this article via your institution. A few weeks after receiving an experimental cancer therapy that turns immune cells into tumour-killing hunters, Doug Olson’s doctor sat him down to give him news of his progress. “He said, ‘Doug, we cannot find a single cancer cell in your body,’” Olson recalls. “I was pretty convinced that I was done with cancer.”
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancers raise defensive barrier in response to chemotherapy

Drugs which are commonly used as the first line of treatment for colorectal cancer cause the tumor cells to oversecrete proteins known as mucins, according to a new study published today in the journal eLife. The proteins alter the mucous layer, forming a physical barrier that prevents drugs from reaching their intended target.
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
MedicalXpress

Acral lentiginous melanoma survival varies by race, socioeconomic status

(HealthDay)—Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) survival varies according to socioeconomic status (SES) and race, with differences in SES contributing to survival disparities for Hispanic Black and White patients, according to a study published in the February issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Bernice Y. Yan, M.D.,...
iheart.com

The COVID Report for 2/22/22

Antibody levels do not indicate the level of immunity people have to Covid-19. Immune cells called T cells produced after immunization by all three Covid vaccines administered in the US, are 80 percent as powerful against Omicron as earlier variants. Given how different Omicron’s mutations are from previous variants, it’s very likely that T cells would mount a similarly robust attack on any future variant as well.
MedicalXpress

Cancer breakthrough reveals old drugs with new tricks may limit spread

Metastasis, the ability of cancer cells to spread to other parts of the body, is notoriously difficult to treat and is the leading cause of death, meaning that early diagnosis and treatment are vital. Cancer starts when certain changes take place within the genes inside the nucleus of a cell—the...
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
Health
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HIV cure: Third person, first woman appears to be free of virus with novel treatment

A New York woman who received a stem cell transplant has become the third person to be cured of HIV, researchers reported Tuesday. The woman, who had acute myeloid leukemia, received stem cells from umbilical cord blood and has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, according to the results reported at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver.
Nature.com

The LIGHT switch: mechanisms of fibroblast pathology in eosinophilic esophagitis

New work from Manresa et al. defines LIGHT (TNFSF14)-driven signaling pathways that push fibroblasts to become pathogenic in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE)1. The authors report that fibroblasts switch away from homeostatic WNT signaling towards a dominant pathway of pro-inflammatory non-canonical lymphotoxin beta receptor (LTÎ²R) signaling. These findings in EoE join a strong body of literature across a range of inflammatory diseases, proving that chronically inflamed fibroblasts differentiate into cells that foster immune-mediated pathogenesis and induce harmful tissue contractures.
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop a new platform technology for personalized cancer therapy

Killing cancer cells without affecting surrounding normal cells is the most desirable approach for targeted cancer therapy. However, it cannot be easily achieved due to the similarities in the properties between normal and cancer cells. Researchers at the IBS developed an innovative approach called CINDELA (Cancer-specific INDEL Attacker), which attacks cancer-specific mutations and causes multiple DNA double-strand breaks to specifically induce cancer cell death. It is hoped that CINDELA can become a potential approach for personalized cancer treatments in most tumors.
Shropshire Star

Nine in 11 children have no access to safe surgical care, research finds

Charity Kids Operating Room found nine in every 11 children across the globe do not have access to safe surgical care should they need it. Most children do not have access to safe surgical care, new research from a Scottish charity has revealed, with many travelling for up to five days to get the potentially life-saving treatment they need.
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
technologynetworks.com

Developing High Content Imaging Assays for Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive disease characterized by damage to the glomerular filtration barrier (GFB), the loss of larger and essential proteins from the blood into the urine (proteinuria), causing considerable damage to the kidney tubules. Podocytes form the size-selective sieve in the kidney glomerulus, and these cells can be damaged by signals in the blood, including the inflammatory mediator Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF).
biospace.com

4D Gets Green Light to Test First Live Biotherapeutic for Parkinson's

United Kingdom-based 4D pharma has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for therapeutics MRx0005 and MRx0029 intended for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company specializes in the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), which are derived from the microbiome.
