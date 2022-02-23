Chicago Public Schools mask mandate expected to continue despite city, state lifting restrictions

Chicago-area schools continue to decide individually if masks will continue to be required, as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asks the state Supreme Court to step in to keep his school mask mandate in place.

Chicago Public Schools students and staff will still be required to wear masks. There is a Chicago Board of Education meeting Wednesday morning to vote on a resolution to ratify the current district safety measures, including universal masking

The Chicago Teachers Union pointed out that their recently bargained agreement with CPS schools requires masks in schools until Aug. 26.

So far, school officials will continue to abide by that agreement, even after the city and state lift their indoor masking mandates; although, talk is ongoing.

"CPS will be able to make some of those decisions, but we will be, obviously, continuing to consult with them, just as we do with all of the other districts and the other schools here in Chicago," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner.

The teachers union said in a statement that it is glad CPS will continue to honor the safety agreement for which their members sacrificed four months of pay.

CPS said close to 53% of students ages 12 and up and more than 91% of CPS staff members are fully vaccinated.