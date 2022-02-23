ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

'The Paradox Hotel' is a mashup of sci-fi and crime fiction

By Gabino Iglesias
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Hart's The Paradox Hotel is a strange novel that smashes together some of the best elements of science fiction and crime to deliver a story in which time is broken — and some crucial events that have a huge impact on the present haven't happened yet. And they may not...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
LiveScience

Mermaids & mermen: Facts & legends

Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world's vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. One source, the "Arabian Nights," described mermaids as having "moon faces and hair like a woman's but their hands and feet were in their bellies and they had tails like fishes," Charles J.S Thompson, a former curator at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, notes in his in his book "The Mystery and Lore of Monsters (Kessinger Publishing, 2010). Thompson writes that "traditions concerning creatures half-human and half-fish in form have existed for thousands of years, and the Babylonian deity Era or Oannes, the Fish-god ... is usually depicted as having a bearded head with a crown and a body like a man, but from the waist downwards he has the shape of a fish."
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Rob Hart
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Crime Fiction#Mashup#The Paradox Hotel
CNET

Netflix: The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch in 2022

Science fiction rules. This is a simple fact. I don't make the rules. It's a space for satire, to explore weird ideas, to safely make commentary on current issues. It's also the perfect place for popcorn movies that do nothing more than allow you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Miss Cleo, ’90s TV Psychic, Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary

Click here to read the full article. “Call me now!” became a household phrase in the 1990s when Miss Cleo commercials dominated television ads. Now, a documentary is set to explore the life and career of the woman who personified clairvoyance onscreen. According to Deadline, nonfiction entertainment studio XTR and production company Majority are producing the film. “Claiming to be a shaman from Jamaica, Miss Cleo’s charisma and famous imperatives enabled the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service, to charge callers seeking answers over $1 billion for advice,” XTR expressed. “But in 2002 it all came crashing down when the Federal...
TV & VIDEOS
WBUR

Sci-fi film 'Strawberry Mansion' paints a future where dreams are taxed

In the future, they’ll even find a way to tax your dreams. So goes the premise of Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley’s “Strawberry Mansion,” a beguilingly handcrafted sci-fi adventure opening this week at the Brattle Theatre. Something like a cross between Wes Anderson and Philip K. Dick, but with a wistful, romantic sensibility all its own, the film stars co-director Audley as James Preble, a mild-mannered auditor from the IRS assigned to inspect dream recordings and assess unpaid taxes from those who haven’t upgraded to the latest automated software. On a routine audit, he accidentally uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy to sell advertising space inside people’s subconscious — which might explain the overly friendly guy in a Hawaiian shirt who keeps interrupting Preble’s dreams with pitches for pest control products and soda — and he also finds himself falling for a free-spirited blonde who keeps popping up in his work. Poor guy just met the girl of his dreams in somebody else’s.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Egypt
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Sci-fi fans: Get ready to binge at the Boston Science Fiction Film Festival

Enjoy short, documentary, and feature sci-fi films in five days from the comfort of your home or at the Somerville Theatre. Get your snacks ready and gear up for the 47th Annual Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon. Watch short, documentary, and feature films like “Beyond the Wasteland,” “Out of Sync,” and “Elulu.” The annual festival takes place over the course of five days, and you can choose how you watch: snuggled under blankets at home or out at the Somerville Theatre.
BOSTON, MA
Gwinnett Daily Post

'Severance' puts a creepy sci-fi spin on the idea of work-life balance

The best kind of science fiction sometimes feels set about 10 minutes in the future, and so it is with "Severance," an extremely creepy, slow-moving but instantly engrossing Apple TV+ series. Produced by Ben Stiller, the project features a stellar cast, in a show about memory that proves appropriately hard to forget.
TV SERIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy