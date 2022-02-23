ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland McCullough Has A Clear Plan To Improve The Notre Dame Running Backs

By Bryan Driskell
 3 days ago
When Lance Taylor left to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville, the goal for Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees was to make sure the program didn't take a step back from a coaching perspective at running back. Mission accomplished, and then some.

When Notre Dame landed Deland McCullough for the position it meant the Irish backs could be coached by one of the best in the business, regardless of level.

During his six-year tenure at Indiana he produced a 2,000-yard running back and also had a season in which the Hoosiers produced a pair of 1,000-yard runners. In just one season at USC, McCullough helped Ronald Jones put together one of the best individual seasons in Trojan history, with Jones racking up the eighth-best single season rushing mark (1,550 yards) and fourth-best rushing touchdown mark (19).

When you consider the running back tradition at USC that is an incredibly impressive feat in just one season.

McCullough has a clear plan to building excellence at the position, and it's a process that involves work on and off the field, one that begins with trust.

"The number one thing is just forming relationships. Understand, we got those guys to buy into you as a person first," McCullough explained. "The football part came very easy. So, that’s important to me, to have guys embrace me as a person, they can trust me as a person."

The on-field work for McCullough has been outstanding as well. In 2014, Indiana running back Tevin Coleman rushed for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns. A year later, Indiana runner Jordan Howard rushed for 1,213 yards and Divine Redding racked up 1,012 yards. Redding again went over 1,000 yards the next season.

McCullough knows how important it is to combine a player's natural talent with an emphasis on playing a sound brand of football.

"Just giving those guys keys, and tips, and fundamentals that make them extraordinary running backs," McCullough said. "The thing is always looked at the running back position, it’s not just a throw away position or just an instincts position, it was one where you have to give those guys keys. I don’t want to undervalue instinct, but it’s my job to get you to level three/

"There’s pace, there’s keys, there’s details, there’s fundamentals involved in that," McCullough continued. "I think all the guys I coached would definitely speak to that – man, he made the job easier for us to let our instincts actually take over and not be a detriment. When you kind of hitting and missing and guys just guessing and different things."

In fact, McCullough's former backs did speak to his success. They did so in a video that McCullough was able to show the Notre Dame running backs during his interview.

"It was like maybe 8, 9 o’clock the night before (my interview) and I texted all my running backs who I coached in the NFL, all of them, and I said, 'Hey, I’m about to interview for this Notre Dame job, why don’t you guys shoot me a video that I can show to the guys," McCullough noted. "Within ten minutes – boom, boom, boom, boom."

LeSean McCoy was one former McCullough player that sent in a video. McCoy, of course, rushed for 11,102 yards during his career in the NFL. McCoy and other backs from the Kansas City Chiefs - where McCullough coached from 2018-20 - vouching for his coaching chops was quite meaningful.

"That resonated with the guys," McCullough said. "It’s the relationships, you know, so that was strong in that situation for just guys to say man, here it is, LeSean McCoy. Wow this guy will be a Hall of Famer and he’s calling and speaking on coach’s behalf.

"From there all the football stuff has been easy for me," McCullough continued. "Obviously, I have a level of expertise that I feel confident about or I wouldn’t be sitting here in front of you guys if I didn’t have that confidence."

McCullough inherits a deep and talented room, and if Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, C'Bo Flemister and Jadarian Price are able to connect with him like his past groups the Irish will put one of the nation's best backfields on the field in 2022.

