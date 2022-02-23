How compatible is your Steam library with Steam Deck?

Another Steam game has been made 100 percent free to own, but time is running out to cash in on the offer. Between now and 10:00 a.m EST on February 16, all Steam users can download Dear Esther: Landmark Edition for free, no strings attached. Once download, the game is yours to keep, and there's no subscription barrier to the offer. Anyone can claim the game, but it has to be done before the aforementioned date and time. Once claimed, the game is a permanent addition to your library. Not only this, but with the Steam Deck on the horizon, you will soon be able to play the game on the go for the first time, and if you act fast, you'll be able to do this free of charge.

