Knox Board of Works to Meet Today

Ukraine’s capital was rocked by explosions Friday as a Russian advance left residents and leaders bracing for the city to be overrun. Invading Russian troops bore down on Kyiv despite a desperate defense in which Ukraine said hundreds of its troops were killed and injured. The government warned residents in Obolon, a district in the north of the capital, not to go outside early Friday and said that Russian saboteurs — troops disguised in Ukrainian uniforms — were in the streets.

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO