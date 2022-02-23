ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis Expert Shares Biggest Concerns about Delta 8

By Safety
thedoctorstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis expert Dr. Sherry Yafai shares her biggest concerns about Delta 8...

www.thedoctorstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Common Questions about Medical Cannabis

Dr. Peter Grinspoon, primary care physician and medical cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, answers questions about medical cannabis – aka marijuana. Medical cannabis is currently legal in 37 states and, with Americans overwhelmingly in favor of legal access to medical marijuana, it seems as if this treatment option is returning to the mainstream. Many people aren’t aware that cannabis was a popular treatment in this country in the late 1800s and early 1900s – commonly dispensed by doctors – and that the American Medical Association was one of the strongest voices testifying against prohibiting it in 1937.
PHARMACEUTICALS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

VW dealership adviser, 34, who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, tribunal rules

A VW dealership adviser who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, a tribunal has ruled. An Leeds employment tribunal ruled Laura Convery, 34, was a victim of disability discrimination and unfairly dismissed because of her anxiety which caused her to suffer panic attacks.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cannabis
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
foodsafetynews.com

Illegal cannabis edibles trend in UK ‘concerning,’ says CIEH

Concerns have been raised about the illegal sale of cannabis edibles online in the United Kingdom. Various police forces have warned about the products as they not allowed in the UK. They are mostly sold online via TikTok, Facebook Marketplace, and Snapchat and it is not clear where they are produced or by whom.
HEALTH
WPRI

Expert shares relationship flags to look for

If you are single or in the dating world it can be difficult to navigate. This Valentine’ Day, Dr. Daryl Appleton is helping with both good and bad relationship flags to be on the lookout for. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
WHO 13

‘They need to see it from our side’: Daycare provider shares concerns about bill to increase capacity

DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill which expands the capacity of Iowa daycare providers passed through the Iowa Senate on Monday, but not without opposition from some actual daycare administrators. The maximum ratio proposed by the bill would grow to one caregiver for every seven two-year-olds and one caregiver for every ten three-year-olds. Karen Newcomb, […]
DES MOINES, IA
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Poison control issues warning regarding take-home antigen COVID-19 tests

The National Capital Poison Center issued a warning about the liquid found in many antigen COVID-19 tests , reminding users that it is dangerous to ingest. "It is important to know that the extraction vial in many rapid antigen kits includes the chemical sodium azide as a preservative agent," the center reported. "The BinaxNow, BD Veritor, Flowflex, and Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 rapid antigen kits all contain this chemical."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy