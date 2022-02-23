ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Avoid Misuse and Antibiotic Resistance

Cover picture for the articleResistance to antibiotics can be generated through misuse. Infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi...

contagionlive.com

Nursing Homes at Increased Risk of Antibiotic Resistant Infections

To reduce antimicrobial resistant pathogens, nursing homes should carefully monitor their use of hospital-grade antibiotics. This article was originally published on HCPLive. Nursing home facilities could benefit from antibiotic stewardship programs to reduce the risk of multi-drug resistant organisms, according to new research. A team, led by Kyle J. Gontjes,...
MICHIGAN STATE
One Green Planet

Scientists Find Out How Microplastics Create More Antibiotic Resistance

According to scientists, discarded polystyrene broken down into microplastics could be to blame for the population’s growing resistance to antibiotics. These microplastics are home to contaminated and free-floating genetic materials that help bacteria to withstand antibiotics. The scientists’ research revealed that aged microplastics were able to develop the materials...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Explore How This Bacteria Uses Mirror Image to Cause Antibiotic Resistance

There is a deadly biological phenomenon in the form of antibiotic resistance or antimicrobial resistance wherein pathogens mutate over a period of time to adapt against the effects of antibiotics and medicines. Since the conception of medicines, antibiotic resistance has remained to be a challenge amongst medical professionals until today.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New method can disarm antibiotic resistance in deadly bacteria

Scientists think they may have uncovered a whole new approach to fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which, if successful, would help address a health crisis responsible for more deaths every year than either AIDS or malaria. A team of researchers led by Despoina Mavridou of The University of Texas at Austin found...
SCIENCE
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Essence

Powdered Infant Formula From Three Popular Brands Being Recalled As FDA Investigates Complaints Of Bacterial Infections

The products include select powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. A few well-known formula brands manufactured by the company Abbott Nutrition are being recalled after four reported cases of babies reportedly falling ill from possible bacterial contamination of the products. The offerings include select powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas....
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
NBC San Diego

Johnson & Johnson Plant Pauses Covid Vaccine Production, Report Says

The only Johnson & Johnson facility making usable batches of the company's single-shot coronavirus vaccine has temporarily halted its production, The New York Times reported. The Netherlands-based plant has instead focused on making a different, possibly more profitable vaccine aimed at a non-Covid virus, people familiar with the matter told the Times.
