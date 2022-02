Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Coinbase’s Armstrong factor, the EU’s plan for crypto oversight, and Paradigm’s very junior hire. As I write this, reports are coming in that Russia is proceeding with an invasion of Ukraine. Markets are already rattled, and promised sanctions could shake them further. Times like these test startups: The brittler companies will soon shatter, while those built to last will shine. We’ll soon know which is which.

