Ukraine president vows to defend country as Russia says separatists ‘ask for military help’

Ukraine’s president has made a desperate appeal to the Russian people asking them to “listen to the voice of reason” and stop a war he said the Kremlin has already ordered.

After Ukraine declared a state of emergency and started calling up reservists, Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a 10-minute video address in the early hours of Thursday morning, saying Vladimir Putin had not taken his call.

“Today I initiated a phone call with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence,” Zelenskiy said. For months, the Ukrainian president had played down the threat of invasion as alarmist, but by Thursday he was convinced that Europe was the brink of a horrendous new conflict.

“We are separated by more than 2,000 km of mutual borders, along which 200,000 of your soldiers and a thousand armoured vehicles are standing. Your leadership has approved their step forward on to the territory of another country. This step could become the beginning of a big war,” Zelenskiy said.

“They’re telling you that this flame will liberate the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.”

Ukraine called an emergency session of the UN security council to confront Russia which, by irony of the rota, will be chairing the meeting. Meanwhile Zelenskiy’s approach was to try to speak directly to ordinary Russians, on a video uploaded to Telegram messaging app, over the heads of the Kremlin, predicting that the Russian media would not broadcast it.

“I know this speech of mine won’t be shown on Russian TV, but the people of Russia need to see it,” the Ukrainian president said. They need to know the truth. The truth is that this must be stopped before it is too late.”

“Listen to yourselves, to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace,” Zelenskiy said. But he added: “if someone attempts to take away our land, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves.”

“By attacking, you will see our faces, not our backs, but our faces,” he said.

Early on Thursday morning, Russia issued an alert warning all civilian aviation to stay out of the air space over the border between Russia and northeast Ukraine. As it manoeuvred its forces ever closer to the border and arrayed them in attack formation, the Kremlin announced it had received a request from the leaders of the small Moscow-run enclaves in east Ukraine asking for urgent assistance “to avoid civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe”. Putin secured formal backing from Russia parliament on Tuesday, to deploy Russian forces beyond the country’s borders.

For several days, Putin and his aides had been claiming there was a “genocide” of Russian speakers under way in the Donbas region, in the absence of any evidence. Dossiers of supposed evidence circulated at the UN and to the media, largely consisted of improvised burial sites of civilian casualties from shelling over the eight-year conflict there. Many of the dead referred to in the Russian dossier had died in the first year of fighting in 2014, when there were substantial civilian casualties on both sides of the frontline.

According to several media reports, confirmed by the Guardian, the White House has warned the Zelenskiy government to expect a large-scale offensive in the next 48 hours. The north-eastern city of Kharkiv, 40kms from the border with Russia, is at particular risk, Newsweek CNN reported, citing US intelligence.

“They have advanced their readiness where they are literally ready to go now if they get the order to go now,” a senior US defence official told reporters. “We assess today that he [Putin] is near 100% of all the forces we anticipated he would move in,” the official said, adding that 80% of those forces were in combat-ready positions. “They have plans to use reserves and their equivalent of the national guard. The implication would be that they have long-term goals here.”

The Biden administration’s predictions of imminent attack have been wrong before, with a date given of last Wednesday – 16 February. But US, UK and Ukrainian officials all concur that Putin has to move in the next few days, or risk exhausting his troops waiting on the border.

“We are potentially close to some sort of action,” the Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said on Wednesday evening, adding: “Russian forces continue to assemble closer to the border.” Kirby said that Putin “is going to have to answer to Russian moms and dads about their soldiers that aren’t making it back home alive or making it back with injuries.”

People walk past the Russian embassy in Kyiv after it was closed down on Wednesday. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Ukraine prepared its population for the prospect of a devastating war. The country’s parliament voted to approve a state of emergency, which allows authorities to impose curfews and restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organisations. Some 36,000 reservists were mobilised, and a law was passed allowing Ukrainians to carry personal firearms, as many queued to purchase AR-15s and sniper rifles at local gun shops.

Airports in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia closed their air space, and the nearly 3 million Ukrainians still in Russia were told to leave as soon as possible, warned that their government might not be able to help them much longer.

The Ukrainian government said a massive cyber-attack had targeted ministries and banks on Wednesday. Officials have warned that Russia could use elements of hybrid warfare to sow confusion before launching an all-out military assault.

Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday to “protect the lives and safety [of diplomats]” [of diplomats]. Diplomats were filmed walking quickly with their luggage to waiting cars and smoke was observed emerging from the grounds in a possible effort to burn sensitive documents. The Russian flag was lowered.

On the same day, EU countries approved tough new sanctions on Russian officials and “propagandists” , imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, and 351 Duma deputies who voted to recognise the Russian-controlled territories in east Ukraine. In Washington Joe Biden said he was allowing sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a day after Germany indefinitely suspended the project.

But Russia appears unmoved by the diplomatic pressure. In fiery remarks at the United Nations on Wednesday, ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused Ukraine of genocide and human rights violations against those living in Donbas, a claim widely denounced as being as false.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine’s former defence minister, said Putin would have to decide in the next few days whether to attack Ukraine. “There are two scenarios. One, they engage in some sort of action. The other is they go for a strategic pause. For now, it’s 50-50.”

He said the Russian troops massed in Belarus on Ukraine’s border were sleeping in tent encampments and were “literally tired”. The longer they stayed in a holding position the less effective they became, he said. “Either Moscow starts something or they are rotated out,” he added.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk, said on Wednesday that he would not immediately order an attack on Ukrainian positions on the frontline but would not rule out a “military solution” to expanding his region’s borders, either.

Appearing alongside the head of Russia’s ruling United Russia party, Pushilin said that Russia and its client state were not yet at the stage of a “military solution to [expanding] to the region’s borders”.

On Wednesday, Putin delivered a video address in connection with the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a national holiday recognising members of the military and on which most Russian men receive presents.

In the speech, he praised the battle-readiness of Russia’s military, which has 190,000 soldiers on the borders with Ukraine according to western estimates.

“Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems,” Putin said.

But he added: “The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us.”