Rumor: Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening Date

By Natalie Sim View Profile
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust to be clear, this is not an official opening date announced by Disney. There has been a rumor online through a tweet that was then deleted that the highly anticipated Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be opening at EPCOT on the Memorial Day Weekend...

