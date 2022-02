British Airways owner IAG is not forecasting a material impact from what it called “recent geopolitical developments”, as Ukrainian airspace was closed during Russia’s attack on the country.Without identifying it by name, the airline said that it is “monitoring” the situation, which has led to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning across Ukraine and parts of Russia.The notice tells pilots to avoid the area and route around the country.It may not be a major inconvenience for the airline, but on Thursday the UK announced that it was banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the unprovoked invasion.If Russia...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 HOURS AGO