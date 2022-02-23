ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BMO Capital Downgrades Rackspace Technology to Market Perform, Lowers Price Target to $10.5

By Benzinga Newdesk
Benzinga
 2 days ago

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Baby Doge Spikes After Being Listed On This Crypto Exchange

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 22% after being listed on the popular crypto exchange Huobi. What Happened: Huobi made the announcement on Friday. The crypto exchange said its deposits for BABYDOGE would open at 9 UTC on Feb. 18 and spot trading for the BABYDOGE/USDT pair would...
MARKETS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Forbes

Here’s Why 3M Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Industrial Company

We think 3M stock (NYSE: MMM) is currently a better pick than Honeywell stock (NYSE: HON), given its lower valuation and better prospects. 3M is currently trading at a more attractive valuation of 2.4x trailing revenues than 3.6x for Honeywell. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, 3M stock appears to be more attractively priced with an 11x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 19x for Honeywell. We believe that this gap in valuation does not make sense, and MMM stock will likely offer higher returns over the coming years than HON stock, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis 3M vs. Honeywell: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies because they both have a similar revenue base.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy