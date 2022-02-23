ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tears for Fears, ‘The Tipping Point': Album Review

By Michael Gallucci
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nobody would expect a band that brought dissociative identity disorder and Janovian theory to the top of the charts to rest easy during a recording hiatus that lasted for almost two decades. But the 18 years since Tears for Fears' Everybody Loves a Happy Ending have been especially rough on Roland...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

Tears For Fears Are Back, and Closer Than Ever

At their peak, Tears For Fears made some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s, including “Shout” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Talking to the duo on Zoom, they look much as they did on MTV back then, just aged a few decades. Singer-bassist Curt Smith is loquacious yet soft-spoken, and wears his hair shorter; singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal, with his long flowing hair and white beard, tends to pause before answering questions with both thoughtful sincerity and dry wit. “I do get asked for my autograph a lot nowadays,” he volunteers at one point. “Because they all think I’m in Lord of the Rings. They’re so disappointed when I tell them I’m Edgar Winter.”
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Smith
Person
Roland Orzabal
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
101.9 The Rock

52 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release Their Debut Album + Invent Heavy Metal

51 years ago today, Black Sabbath released their debut album and kicked off the entire genre of heavy metal. Take an in-depth look at its creation, reception and legacy. It was a clarion call that echoed from the void, a raucous cry of unity for rockers that couldn’t relate to the peace and love vibes of the Woodstock era. The sound had less to do with the escapist tone of most popular music and more to do with the desperation and frustration of living in the detritus of post-World War II Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tipping Point#Tears For Fears#Janovian#The Big Chair
94.9 KYSS FM

Top 10 Sad Love Songs in Country Music

If it weren't for sad love songs, country music just wouldn't be the same. Whether reliving sweet memories or bidding a bitter farewell, the saddest love songs are universal, sharing emotions to which we can all relate. And the best (or worst?) of them are those we can't quite make it through without shedding a few tears.
THEATER & DANCE
Columbian

Lionel Richie recalls criticism calling his music ‘not Black enough’

Although he’s one of the most iconic artists to come out of Motown Records, Lionel Richie encountered racially related criticism early in his career. The recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee opened up about his complicated transition from fronting the hit-making R&B/funk band The Commodores, to becoming a chart-topping solo success.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
MUSIC
97 Rock

Avenged Sevenfold ’90 Percent’ Done With Album That’s ‘Unlike Anything’ They’ve Released

Avenged Sevenfold fans know the band's been hard at work on a new studio album, the follow-up to 2016's The Stage, for the last several years. Now, via A7X drummer Brooks Wackerman, the California metal act has revealed they're "90 percent" done with the record, and they said it's unlike anything they've released in the past. How's that for a new album tease?
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Courtney Love praises Doja Cat for ‘slaying’ cover of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’

Courtney Love has praised Doja Cat after she shared the full cover of Hole’s single “Celebrity Skin”.The rapper and singer surprised fans with the rendition of the rock song – originally released by Love’s band in 1998 – when it was featured in a Super Bowl ad spot for Taco Bell.“Totally enjoyable,” Love wrote on Instagram of the cover. “Doja Cat I love this and love you.”She added: “I hope it streams the s*** and shows you can do any and all genres. Love a woman of colour SLAYING in white boys club rock. Makes me soooo happy.“My motto...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
905
Followers
4K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy