A few days after this past Christmas, I posted a story about how Pilgrim's Nacogdoches was contributing nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to community needs within the City of Nacogdoches. This is all part of the 'Hometown Strong' initiative in which $20 million is being invested into the communities which Pilgrim’s serves. This is all part of a $100 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO