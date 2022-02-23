An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

Sponsored - “Everybody knew what she was called, but nobody anywhere knew her name.”. Toni Morrison’s 1987 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Beloved” gives an intimate look at the physical and psychological effects of slavery as experienced by Sethe, a woman who escaped from the bonds of slavery and fled to Cincinnati, Ohio. Set in 1873, the novel tells Sethe’s story through a series of flashbacks and details the haunting effects of slavery on those who experienced it and the generations that came after, including Sethe’s lover Paul D and her 18-year-old daughter Denver. When the mysterious title character appears one day, the harrowing details about Sethe’s past are revealed. Exploring themes of family relationships, memory, the destructive legacy of slavery, and heroism, the novel continues to resonate with readers today.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO