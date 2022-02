I almost deleted the e-mail, thinking it was spam, but lately I have nothing else to do, so I read everything. I didn’t recognize the sender’s address but I clicked on it, anyway. Maybe it was some rich guy in Uganda who wanted to send me a million dollars – after I send him $5,000 for shipping and handling, of course. I didn’t want to miss out on an offer like that.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO