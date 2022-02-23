ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alana Haim bombarded with dental messages

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago

Alana Haim keeps getting messages from dentists asking to "fix" her teeth. The 30-year-old star was hoping...

WCIA

Reel Talk with Alana Haim

Having made a name for herself in the rock band Haim, Alana Haim has taken the film world by storm with her acclaimed performance in the film Licorice Pizza, which is nominated for 3 Academy Awards. Film critic Chuck Koplinski recently sat down and talked to her about her experience making that movie.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Independent

Alana Haim calls out orthodontists over unsolicited messages about teeth: ‘I’m very proud of my snaggletooth’

Alana Haim has called out dental experts who have reached out to her about fixing her teeth, with the actor revealing that she “loves” her smile and her “snaggletooth”.The 30-year-old musician, who recently starred in Licorice Pizza, addressed the unsolicited offers she has gotten from orthodontists on social media as a result of her fame during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.According to Haim, she sees the messages because she often “peruses” her direct messages because, as she noted, she is a “young, 30-year-old, single gal”.“I’m a young, 30-year-old, single gal, so what do you do when...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Princess Charlene is 'doing much better'

Charlene, Princess of Monaco is "doing much better" in her recovery from exhaustion. The 44-year-old princess has been undergoing treatment for "exhaustion, both emotional and physical" since November, and her husband Prince Albert has now given a positive update on her recovery. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
CELEBRITIES

