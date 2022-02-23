Alana Haim bombarded with dental messages

Alana Haim has called out dental experts who have reached out to her about fixing her teeth, with the actor revealing that she “loves” her smile and her “snaggletooth”.The 30-year-old musician, who recently starred in Licorice Pizza, addressed the unsolicited offers she has gotten from orthodontists on social media as a result of her fame during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.According to Haim, she sees the messages because she often “peruses” her direct messages because, as she noted, she is a “young, 30-year-old, single gal”.“I’m a young, 30-year-old, single gal, so what do you do when...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO