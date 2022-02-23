ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi, GSK to seek COVID-19 vaccine candidate approval

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday they intend to submit data from their booster and Phase III efficacy trials as the basis for regulatory applications for a...

CNBC

Moderna CEO says it’s ‘reasonable’ to think the pandemic may be in its final stages

Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said it is "reasonable" to assume that we may be approaching the final stages of the pandemic. "I think there's an 80% chance that as omicron evolves or SarsCov-2 virus evolves, we are going to see less and less virulent viruses," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia". He said there's another "20% scenario where we see a next mutation, which is more virulent than omicron."
BUSINESS
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Nasal Spray Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Keeps COVID-19 at Bay

In mice, a vaccination strategy that uses an mRNA coronavirus vaccine injection followed by a nasal spray booster generates immune protection in the airways. A new coronavirus vaccine guards one body part especially vulnerable to infection: the nose. Dosing mice with a nasal spray booster recruited an army of immune...
SCIENCE
CNET

How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Last?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Messenger RNA vaccines, like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna, offer good protection against serious COVID-19 complications -- especially after a booster shot -- but their potency wanes faster than some had believed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Novavax starts shipping COVID vaccine to EU states

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had started shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to European Union member states, with France, Austria and Germany expected to be the first to receive the shots in the coming days. Shipments of Nuvaxovid to additional EU member states from the company’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

CDC Alters Covid Vaccine Guidance For Americans Ages 12-64 & For Moderately Immunocompromised Individuals

Click here to read the full article. The Centers for Disease Control today shared with clinicians newly revised Covid vaccination guidelines for Americans ages 12-64, those people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and those who had the Janssen vaccine. In issuing the changes, the CDC emphasized that the approved Covid vaccines are safe and that they already have averted an estimated 1.1 million additional virus-related deaths through November. Out of concern over the documented but relatively tiny number of myocarditis (heart inflammation) cases that have appeared post-vaccination in younger patients, the CDC recommended a longer interval between first and second doses. “Some...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC San Diego

Johnson & Johnson Plant Pauses Covid Vaccine Production, Report Says

The only Johnson & Johnson facility making usable batches of the company's single-shot coronavirus vaccine has temporarily halted its production, The New York Times reported. The Netherlands-based plant has instead focused on making a different, possibly more profitable vaccine aimed at a non-Covid virus, people familiar with the matter told the Times.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The Netherlands uncovered a new HIV variant. And it's more contagious

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.
WORLD
Popular Science

A new kind of COVID vaccine could soon be available internationally

British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and its French partner Sanofi are seeking regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Europe, the companies announced on Wednesday. The companies will be submitting data from their Phase 3 trials for their two-dose regimen with shots spaced three weeks apart. These...
INDUSTRY

