Hibbing, MN

Star of the North Maternity Home to open in Hibbing mid-March

boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years of providing services to women and their babies in the Twin Ports, Star of the North (SON) Maternity Home is expanding to the Iron Range. “This expansion of a second home comes at a great time of need on the...

www.boreal.org

beckershospitalreview.com

$600M Michigan hospital to open in March

McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) will open its $600 million, 750,000-square-foot hospital March 6, the Lansing State Journal reported Feb. 18. The teaching hospital will have an expanded emergency department, intensive care unit, heart institute, and orthopedic and sports medicine units. It will also have a staff library, outdoor spaces for...
LANSING, MI
Southern Minnesota News

Future uncertain for Minnesota Lake family hit by double tragedy

The future is uncertain for a Minnesota Lake family recently hit by a double tragedy. The Mazurkiewicz family lost their home and their father in two separate incidents that happened within hours. The chain of events began the night of February 12, when a fire broke out at the family...
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Happy 'Twosday!' Minnesota baby born on 2/22/2022

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a rare palindrome: February 2, 2022. It's a lot of twos, and it's even on a Tuesday!. You can celebrate the big day by avoiding the harsh snowstorm, or by welcoming a new baby to the world — that's how Anny Xiong of Maplewood, Minnesota, did it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

4 MN Restaurants Make List of 100 Most Romantic in the Country

Next time you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic dinner date, plan to take them to one of these four restaurants (and plan for a bit of a drive). I'm not the most romantic guy. For the sake of my wife, I try to be. But I'm a bit of a penny-pincher and definitely not a natural gift-giver. This year, though, I surprised my wife for Valentine's Day with dinner and a show (alright, she booked tickets for the show, leaving me to figure out dinner beforehand). I took her to a hip restaurant in Wayzata I've been hearing a lot of good things about -- Ninetwentyfive Restaurant.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Haven Register

Maternal love spawns ‘pure’ Trumbull home business

TRUMBULL — Shasha Cadet has always known maternal love was powerful, but she didn’t expect a successful business to grow out of it. Cadet, 44, of Trumbull, co-owns the home-based business Pure By Shasha, with her husband JR Cadet. The Cadets create and sell a line of organic, handmade body butters, face scrubs, candles, aromatherapy mists and other products.
TRUMBULL, CT
KEYC

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato announces hospital expansion

Mankato East and Orono are scheduled to square off at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul. The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato announced a hospital expansion project on Tuesday that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility. Low snowfall totals raise drought concerns of farmers. Updated:...
MANKATO, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth family returns home to find house on fire

A Duluth family is displaced after returning home Monday morning to find their house on fire. The fire happened in the 4500 block of Norwood Street in the Lakeside neighborhood. According to the Duluth Fire Department, the family arrived home at about 11:15 a.m., found smoke coming from the main level, and called 911.
DULUTH, MN
ABC6.com

Masking extended to mid-March in Fall River Schools

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WLNE) — Masks will stay a little bit longer in Fall River. The school committee voted Monday night to extend masks until March 14th, despite the statewide mandate lifting on February 28th. Committee members made the decision unanimously, citing concerns of another COVID-19 spike following winter...
FALL RIVER, MA
KEYC

Mankato Area Public Schools adds two holidays to calendar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two holidays have been added to the Mankato Area Public Schools calendar. The district is now observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Eid al-Fitr. Next school year, students will have off Oct. 10 for Indigenous People’s Day. It commemorates the contributions and resiliency of Indigenous...
MANKATO, MN
WHAS11

Hope Village still on track to open by mid-March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A site meant to provide a bit more security for those experiencing homelessness may be open sooner than you think as "The Hope Village" is gearing up for its new residents. "March is our go-to time," said Angel Todd the Director of Operations for The Hope...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Minnesota

New Omicron Subvariant Being Tracked In Minnesota

Originally published Feb. 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another type of the Omicron variant has been detected in Minnesota, and health officials are tracking it. The subvariant, called Omicron BA.2, was detected in 55 of the more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says that the BA.2 variant has made up 0.5% of total Omicron cases in Minnesota to date. The majority of Omicron cases in Minnesota have been of the BA.1 variant, which was first detected in South Africa last year. According to the Met Council’s wastewater data, the new subvariant began being noticed in the Twin Cities early last month. Omicron BA.2 has seen detected widely in Europe and Asia, accounting for perhaps a third of global COVID-19 cases currently. However, it has not been widely detected in the United States. Scientists have expressed concern that the new subvariant, which is believed to be more contagious than the first, could lengthen the lifespan of the Omicron surge, perhaps delaying the lifting of restrictions for governments and businesses. So far, studies have not shown the new subvariant to be more deadly than the original.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

