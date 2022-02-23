Big Law Makes Big Push for Transactional Talent

This article will examine how some companies are linking executive compensation to the achievement of ESG and DEI goals. Aligning pay with business goals is not new. What is new is connecting executive compensation to corporate goals for social change. Recently, large corporations have begun linking executive pay to the achievement of broad environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. These ESG goals include climate change initiatives, reduction of carbon footprints, focus on alternative forms of energy, and efforts to achieve greater diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the organization’s leadership ranks and workforce. The hope is that tying executive compensation to the achievement of ESG and DEI goals will improve corporate profitability and human capital management, while meeting internal and external demands for social change. This article will examine how some companies are linking executive compensation to the achievement of ESG and DEI goals.
