Big Law Makes Big Push for Transactional Talent

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 2 days ago

Hogan Lovells and other firms are on a corporate hiring blitz, announcing M&A additions over the last few days. Hogan Lovells' M&A leader said deals will continue despite geopolitical uncertainty and increased regulation. Latham, Paul...

www.law.com

