Sir Kenneth Branagh joins Oppenheimer cast

republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Kenneth Branagh will reunite with Christopher Nolan for the director's...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’: Film Review

One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide. The good news about Branagh’s return...
MOVIES
NME

Cillian Murphy pictured in first look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ biopic

Cillian Murphy has been pictured in a first look photo of Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming Oppenheimer biopic. The Peaky Blinders star, who plays the lead role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie, is pictured staring intently while smoking a cigarette in a black and white shot shared by Universal Pictures. You can view the picture below.
MOVIES
Observer

Kenneth Branagh’s Unnecessary Remake of ‘Death on the Nile’ Is a Curiously Boring Misfire

Sluggishly directed by Kenneth Branagh, the unnecessary remake of the 1978 film version of Dame Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile is a curiously boring misfire. Having just returned from two weeks in Egypt, I can tell you the only thing they got right is the scenery. From the fabulous Cataract Hotel in Aswan where Winston Churchill spent his holidays and Dame Agatha wrote the 1937 novel from which the new murder-mystery movie has been poorly adapted, to the Temple of Karnak in Luxor, the ruins, pyramids, tombs and architectural treasures of the pharoahs have been gorgeously photographed. Everything else is as dead as the mummy of Tutankhamun.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Boys star Jack Quaid joins Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

At this rate, you, dear reader, may be cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Jack Quaid, of The Boys and Scream 5, has joined the cast of the upcoming drama movie, though his role is a mystery. Deadline reports the news, stating that Quaid has joined as an as-yet-undisclosed character....
MOVIES
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie to Reunite Chris Pine’s Crew

Paramount is getting the Enterprise gang back together. No, not the 1960s series turned film series cast, but rather the cast of the J.J. Abrams-relaunch that debuted in 2009 and went on to star in two subsequent movies. Paramount executive Brian Robbins and producer J.J. Abrams made the announcement at Paramount’s investors event Tuesday, although details were not revealed. No deals are in place, but Paramount hopes that returning castmembers will include Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña and John Cho, who have starred in three films, beginning with 2009’s Star Trek.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek:...
PARAMOUNT, CA
#Film Star
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Rupert Grint Has Landed His First Big Movie Role In A Minute, And It’ll Reteam Him With M. Night Shyamalan

While Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, he’s been collecting attention in recent years from TV shows like Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant. The latter series comes from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s been revealed that following their time together on Servant, Shyamalan and Grint are reteaming for what will be the actor’s first movie in over half a decade.
MOVIES
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Seattle Times

‘Cyrano’ review: Peter Dinklage is the soaring heart of this somewhat flat musical adaptation

Sometimes you have the right actor in the right part, but the wrong movie. Such is the case with “Cyrano,” Joe Wright’s handsome musical version of Edmond Rostand’s 19th-century play “Cyrano de Bergerac” (which has frequently been adapted for film; my favorite version being the 1987 Steve Martin comedy “Roxanne”). It’s a beautiful story of love and language, in which a poet/soldier (here played by Peter Dinklage) who believes himself to be deformed cannot tell the woman he loves, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), what he feels; instead, he serves as scriptwriter for a handsome yet inarticulate fellow soldier, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Roxanne falls hard for Christian’s romantic words, not realizing that she truly loves their writer.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy Shares How He’s Preparing To Play The Lead Role In Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

Director Christopher Nolan and actor Cillian Murphy go way back, with the former having first cast the latter as Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. The Scarecrow, in 2005’s Batman Begins. However, the upcoming Oppenheimer finally sees Murphy getting to do something he’s never done in a Nolan-helmed movie before: play the lead role. Murphy is starring as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan’s Tenet follow-up, and the actor has shared how he’s preparing to play who’s been referred to as the “father of the atomic bomb.”
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Cyrano’: Peter Dinklage a marvel as the master of words, swords — and song

“My sole purpose on this Earth is to love Roxanne.” – Cyrano. Three years after the 1897 stage play “Cyrano de Bergerac” made its debut, we had the first cinematic adaptation in a silent French film of the same name. Since then, there have been a dozen movie and TV adaptations and a bounty of memorable performances, from Jose Ferrer’s Oscar-winning turn in 1950 through adaptations starring acting greats such as Christopher Plummer, Derek Jacobi, Gerard Depardieu, Kevin Kline and we can’t forget Steve Martin in “Roxanne,” one of the most charming and enduring romantic comedies of the 1980s.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Haunting’: Erin Moriarty & Jamie Campbell Bower To Star In Gary Fleder’s Screen Gems Horror Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erin Moriarty (The Boys, Jessica Jones) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) have signed on to star in Screen Gems’ film True Haunting, based on Edwin F. Becker’s book of the same name, which will be directed by Gary Fleder. As per its title, True Haunting is based on true events. When Ed and Marsha Becker purchased their first home, they soon discovered the dwelling was haunted by ghosts. Specifically, the sinister family who lived and died there before. Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism. The...
MOVIES

