Colin Farrell teases Penguin spin-off series

Paramount is getting the Enterprise gang back together. No, not the 1960s series turned film series cast, but rather the cast of the J.J. Abrams-relaunch that debuted in 2009 and went on to star in two subsequent movies.
Paramount executive Brian Robbins and producer J.J. Abrams made the announcement at Paramount’s investors event Tuesday, although details were not revealed. No deals are in place, but Paramount hopes that returning castmembers will include Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña and John Cho, who have starred in three films, beginning with 2009’s Star Trek.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek:...
