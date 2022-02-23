Gov Pritzker Endorses Valencia In Secretary Of State Race
(Chicago, IL) — Another high profile name is backing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in the...www.vandaliaradio.com
(Chicago, IL) — Another high profile name is backing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in the...www.vandaliaradio.com
Remove lying Pritzker! He didn’t get Illinois out the red the people did. Money from cannabis sales should lower peoples taxes not pay Illinois debt off. Covid money and cannabis revenue got Illinois out of debt or red, not him.
Thanks prickster, I wasn’t sure who NOT to vote for but you just have me the answer. Do not vote for Valencia.
Comments / 8