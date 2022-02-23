ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Scary Downsides To Teeth Bleaching, According To Dentists

By Merrell Readman
Pearly white teeth is one trend that has lasted throughout the years, and from whitening strips to specialized toothpaste, there are a variety of ways in which people work towards this beauty standard. But what most people don’t know is that your teeth will naturally begin to reflect the food and drink you’ve had over the years and it’s not actually a sign of bad hygiene to have slightly yellowed teeth.

One method of whitening that has gained popularity in recent years is teeth bleaching, which works from within the tooth to change the coloring from the inside out. While this may be effective in achieving whiter teeth, it may also be accompanied by a number of side effects in the long term. We spoke with dentists Dr. Kate Zoumboukos and Dr. Charlie Cage, DDS, MS to understand the full impact of teeth bleaching on your smile, and you may want to think twice before getting it done.

Since you’re applying harsh chemicals to your teeth in the hopes of changing their color, the most common side effect of teeth bleaching is increased sensitivity as the enamel erodes over time. “Many bleaching agents contain either carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide which targets stain particles called chromophores. Chromophores are broken down resulting in teeth that appear less yellow,” explains Cage. “Teeth whitening is something that has to be maintained over time and is a lifetime commitment to maintain the lighter shade. If used incorrectly, pain from sensitivity or irritated gums may be an issue but is usually temporary.”

Certain whitening toothpastes that contain grating particles may also worsen the irritation of the gums and teeth, and even exacerbate the coloring you wish to avoid. “Using abrasive toothpaste can result in wearing away tooth structure which will eventually make teeth appear darker, unfortunately this is not reversible,” notes Cage. With this, it’s important to check with your dentist before beginning any teeth whitening regimen in order to ensure the steps you’re taking will actually get you the desired results. “It may be helpful to discuss the concentration strength of the bleaching product and the timeframe,” adds Zoumboukos.

It’s also important to note the health of your teeth and gums before teeth whitening, as this could also create issues within your mouth. “It is not advisable to whiten or introduce chemicals in an area with large cavities or infections as this can exacerbate the conditions,” explains Cage. “Teeth whitening ideally should be done in conjunction with routine exams and cleanings.”

Thankfully, whitening or bleaching your teeth puts you at a significantly lessened risk if you’re keeping your teeth and gums in good health, which can naturally help to maintain the results more effectively. Avoiding foods that can make staining worse, like pasta sauce, coffee, and red wine will be useful as well.

If you’re concerned about sensitivity that may come from teeth bleaching, an LED method may be just as effective and safer for the teeth. Any whitening will not provide long term results and you will have to continue to get the process done, so skipping the bleaching procedure and doing your whitening at home may be just as beneficial without shelling out quite as much. Ultimately checking with your dentist before doing any whitening will help to preserve your teeth and create a plan that fits with your smile, but beware that sensitivity to the teeth and gums is common when teeth bleaching regularly.

