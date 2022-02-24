ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons Corporation (PSN) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The companies have shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years. Merck has an attractive dividend that rewards long-term investors. Both stocks are competitively priced, presenting an opportunity for share growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $57.59 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels reported an EPS of $-2.78. Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: FS Investment's Earnings

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61. FS Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS

