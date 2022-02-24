ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel + Leisure (TNL) Tops Q4 EPS by 23c

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Travel + Leisure...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same...
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Eldorado Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels reported an EPS of $-2.78. Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Preview: FS Investment's Earnings

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61. FS Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Cardiff Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardiff Oncology missed estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.00 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Ocugen Q4 Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
