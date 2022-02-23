ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in pandemic's first year

By The Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CouBk_0eMZKTub00

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year.

Government data released Wednesday show a decades-long trend that continued to disproportionately affect Black people.

Overall, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births in 2020.

That compares with 20 per 100,000 the previous year.

The numbers reflect mothers dying during pregnancy, childbirth or the year after.

It is unclear what role COVID-19 might have played.

But the virus led many people to put off medical care and stressed the health-care system, which could increase risks for pregnant people.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds

The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Pandemic
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
AL.com

CDC has new COVID vaccine guidance, recommends waiting longer between shots

The Centers for Disease Control has issued revised guidance for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses. New data indicates some people ages 12-64 – particularly men ages 12-39 – would benefit from getting their second COVID-19 vaccine dose eight weeks after their first shot. The previous recommendation was to wait at least three weeks between doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
Axios

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows. Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
Deadline

CDC Alters Covid Vaccine Guidance For Americans Ages 12-64 & For Moderately Immunocompromised Individuals

Click here to read the full article. The Centers for Disease Control today shared with clinicians newly revised Covid vaccination guidelines for Americans ages 12-64, those people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and those who had the Janssen vaccine. In issuing the changes, the CDC emphasized that the approved Covid vaccines are safe and that they already have averted an estimated 1.1 million additional virus-related deaths through November. Out of concern over the documented but relatively tiny number of myocarditis (heart inflammation) cases that have appeared post-vaccination in younger patients, the CDC recommended a longer interval between first and second doses. “Some...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Over 900,000 Americans Have Now Died From COVID-19

Over 900,000 people in the US have now died from COVID-19, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US reached this latest milestone ahead of when some models were anticipating. In December 2021, the forecasting model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington suggested the number of deaths would not reach 880,000 before March 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy