Alana Haim bombarded with dental messages

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO