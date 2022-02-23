ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Colin Farrell teases Penguin spin-off series

Cover picture for the articleColin Farrell has teased 'The Penguin' TV series will be set "a little...

Parsons Sun

Colin Farrell wasn't allowed to smoke during the making of The Batman

Colin Farrell was prevented from smoking on the set of 'The Batman'. The 45-year-old character portrays Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in Matt Reeves' eagerly-awaited new take on the Caped Crusader but revealed that he wasn't allowed to light up by film bosses as he is playing a younger version of the villain.
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
Closer Weekly

‘Law & Order’ Costars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s Cutest Quotes About Their Lasting Friendship

When it comes to legendary television duos, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni take the cake. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars met during a screen test before making their debut on the long-running NBC franchise. Their friendship has lasted more than two decades, and they have both become important parts of each other’s lives.
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
Outsider.com

Which ‘Law & Order’ Actor Starred In The Most Episodes?

Which actor appeared in the most episodes of the original Law & Order?. According to IMDB, with 391 episodes S. Epatha Merkerson owns the prestigious title. She starred in the flagship crime procedural between 1991- 2010 as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren. Her very first time on the show was back in 1991 as a guest star as the character “Mrs. Denise Winters” during the episode entitled “Mushrooms.”
spoilertv.com

The Rookie Spin-Off Ordered To Pilot at ABC

Niecy Nash (“Reno 9-1-1,” “Claws”) is set to guest star as Simone Clark in two embedded pilot episodes of the ABC police drama “The Rookie” from eOne and ABC Signature. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. “The Rookie” and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead spin-off series adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews

Much like the hordes of zombies that roam its lore, the legacy of The Walking Dead lives on (and on, and on). While the hugely successful original series is set to end with season 11 in 2022, the limitless worlds of spin-off series has only just begun. The next of which, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, has just found its newest cast member in Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran, Terry Crews.
CinemaBlend

While Filming The Walking Dead's Final Episodes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals The Negan Moment He'd Want To Change

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’re probably aware of the looming end to the AMC series that has spawned a franchise of spinoffs. Although part of the 11th and final Season of The Walking Dead has premiered, the last of the episodes are still being filmed by the remaining members of the cast. Ahead of finally wrapping on filming the lon- running series, star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals The Walking Dead moment he would have changed for his legendary character Negan.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Fans Won't Stop Going Off About the Show's Latest Change

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back in the studio, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. On January 31, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the exciting news that the cohosts were recording in their New York City studio like old times. In the 30-second clip, viewers were given a tour of the set and a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes (lots of crew running around!). What's more, the daytime show's announcer Deja Vu was spotted singing and dancing before introducing Kelly and Ryan to folks watching from home.
Radar Online.com

Anna Kendrick Sued By Paparazzi For $150k

Actress Anna Kendrick is being dragged to federal court by a photographer who claims she ripped off his work. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Ulices Ramales is suing the Pitch Perfect star in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. In court, Ramales explains he makes his money by...
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
Variety

Lisa Edelstein to Exit ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Red vs. Blue,” Monday’s episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Lisa Edelstein is exiting “9-1-1: Lone Star” after playing Gwyneth Morgan, the wife of Rob Lowe’s Chief Owen Strand and the mother of Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. Strand, for two seasons on the Fox drama, Variety has learned exclusively. Edelstein’s departure was hinted at in the final moments of Monday’s episode of “Lone Star,” when T.K. received a devastating phone call letting him know that his mother had been killed. However, this hour, “Red vs. Blue,”...
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Sneak Peek of Return

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt is back in front of the camera!. We are fast approaching the March 21 season five mid-season return of the popular FOX first-responder series, 9-1-1. And, with this return comes the return of one character fans have been missing all season, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie. The actress even shared a sneak peek of the return to her Instagram story in late January featuring herself on the set with her onscreen boyfriend, Kenneth Choi’s Chimney.
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’: Series Reboot “Alive & Well” At Paramount+

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...
