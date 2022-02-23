Black-owned Business spotlight: It's a Vibe Boutique

On February 1st in honor of the first day of Black History Month 2022, the Dyer Family Foundation announced a new program that will offer grants to support small for-profit Black-Owned businesses in greater Fort Wayne with annual revenues less than $1 million. The grants will be given in amounts up to $25,000 to Black-Owned Businesses, each in working capital, and will be based on published guidelines. Also, the program will award Black-Owned Business owner grant recipients by May 1st, and this ongoing effort will continue with future opportunities announced at a later date, that will be based on the Dyer Foundation grant cycles. These funds will be administered through the Fort Wayne Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, a partner of the program.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO