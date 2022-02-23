Supercar showdown! Extraordinary new photo book by Piotr Degler

With the power of a 496 ci V8 engine under the hood, you’ll dominate the drag strip in this 1970 Chevelle!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is possibly one of the most remarkable American cars to ever hit the vast highways of the American road system. In their prime, these cars dominated the drag strip with engines like the 454 and 427 ci V8, which carried the vehicles to quarter-mile times in the low 12-second range for COPO models. However, the car featured here is even more fantastic than a completely stock race-bred Chevelle masterpiece as it sports an insanely powerful V8 engine that spins the rear wheels with ease. Moreover, the condition of this ridiculous muscle car is nearly perfect as it has been given the particular kind of care that only a true automotive enthusiast can provide. Everything from the massive cowl hood to the fast rear tires tells you that the owner of this thing knew what he was doing. This is an impressive car, to say the least, but what exactly makes it so great?

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO