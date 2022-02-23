ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supercar showdown! Extraordinary new photo book by Piotr Degler

By Hannah Rooke
 2 days ago
Internationally recognized automotive photographer Piotr Degler has just launched Made in Italy – a coffee table photo book dedicated to remarkable Italian concept cars and iconic limited edition models. This is the culmination of more than a decade of work, and Degler promises that this is not just “another car...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgetto Giugiaro
Person
Marcello Gandini
