Fair Repair Bill Moving Forward at MN State Capitol

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. PAUL -- A bill that gives Minnesota consumers more options for getting their electronics repaired is making its way through the state legislature. The bill would require...

MN Senate Republicans Want Electric Vehicle Tax

ST. PAUL -- An electric vehicle tax, the rough equivalent of Minnesota's gasoline tax, is one plan that's popped up in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate to address what backers say is a continued shortage of funds for roads and bridges. Rockville Republican Jeff Howe says his bill... "In much the...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Minnesota Based Target Corp Ends Mask Mandate for Employees

For two years we have been seeing masks in most big box stores. Even when it was not required- and only suggested - for guests in the stores, employees still were required to wear a mask while working. This did include all Target stores. From my experience in Target stores, I rarely saw any customers wearing masks. Of course, occasionally there were some people, but mostly it's just been the employees.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stillwater Named as Minnesota’s Most “Hipster” City?

Luxury travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler asked 50 people from around the country to name their state's most hipster city. In the video below, some were predictable picks ("There's nothing more hipster than Portland, Oregon where the youth like to be homeless and food trucks run rampant"). Other answers were either difficult or surprising ("There's not a lot of hipsters in Arkansas. Maybe somewhere in the mountains, like Ozark Mountains. It's not really my scene.").
MINNESOTA STATE
Research: Strong Winter, Summer Warming in MN by 2100

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's winters are warming faster than nearly any other state in the contiguous United States. That is according to a new study released Thursday by researchers from the University of Minnesota. Projections from the study show that winter temperatures could rise by 11 degrees by the year 2100,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Reminder for Minnesota Anglers: Your Fishing License Expires February 28th

In 2021 I decided I wanted to get really into fishing. No reason, I just needed a new hobby to hyper-fixate on and fishing seemed like a great option. I'd been fishing before, I would go all the time as a kid, but in my adult life I just hadn't had the time for it until last summer. Based on the photo above of taken on the fishing opener last May, I'd say I had a pretty solid start to the season and the hobby.
MINNESOTA STATE
CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy, Resumes Asymptomatic Testing

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is making additional changes to their visitor policy and COVID testing. As of Wednesday, two healthy adult visitors will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health sites for all patients. These guidelines do not pertain to long-term care and senior housing facilities as they have their own requirements.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
JonnyPops Moving Headquarters, 80 Jobs to Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A frozen treats company is moving its entire operation to Elk River. JonnyPops has announced they have bought an 80,000 square foot former food manufacturing facility in that community. They say the new plant will dramatically expand mixing, freezing, packaging, and storage capacity for all JonnyPops product...
ELK RIVER, MN
Naughty or Nice? How Sinful Is Minnesota Compared To Other States?

When you think of the most sinful places to live in the United States, does Minnesota come to mind? Or does 'Minnesota Nice' actually mean something positive?. Wallethub conducts studies all the time on various topics and the latest that I've run across is the 2022 Most Sinful States study, and we're on the list; but where do we fall compared to the rest of the United States?
MINNESOTA STATE
What are the 4 Most Expensive Cities to Live in Minnesota?

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
