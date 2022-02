Logan Health has been recognized as one of the top health care systems in the U.S. focusing on rural health. The recognition come from Chartis Group, a leading health care advisory and analytics firm. The group named Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital and Logan Health—Whitefish a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. It's the third consecutive year the hospitals have been named to the list. Each year, The Chartis Group utilizes 50 independent indicators to assess performance across eight pillars, a press release from Logan Health stated. The top performers are those that excel in...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO