Public Health

Care home COVID test charge a ‘tax on caring’

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision by the government to end free COVID tests for people visiting their loved ones in care homes has been branded a “tax on caring”. Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, said the government’s decision to end free care home tests on 1 April was “unjust and...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

