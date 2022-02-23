ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Stock Premarket: Buy At Jim Cramer’s Entry Price?

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, February 22, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report sank once again. This was the fifth straight time that AAPL shares ended the trading day in the red, this time down by 1.8%.

But here’s the silver lining: after declining almost 10% from a recent peak reached earlier this year, Apple stock has touched upon a key price point highlighted by CNBC’s investment celebrity Jim Cramer. The Apple Maven takes a closer look at the opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMx4A_0eMZBreS00
Figure 1:  Apple Stock Premarket: Buy At Jim Cramer’s Entry Price? TheStreet

(Read more from the Apple Maven: How Apple Stock Price Can Still Climb 22%)

Apple stock near correction

The Cupertino company delivered an outstanding earnings report less than one month ago. On the back of strong results, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer offered the following take:

“This was a remarkable quarter. [...] My advice is, if it does break that price and goes down to, say, $163, then buy it.”

After that, the market turned bullish on Apple and the share price never U-turned to the low $160s. By early February and again a week later, AAPL shares were priced at around $175, and another charge towards the $3 trillion market cap looked imminent. The opportunity to buy in the low $160s seemed gone.

But lo and behold, Apple stock traded intra-session on February 22 at less than $163, before recovering some ground in the 90 minutes before the closing bell. At these levels, AAPL is once again flirting with correction territory, after entering it briefly ahead of fiscal Q1 earnings day.

AAPL: buy at $163?

There is a strong argument to be made for buying Apple at around $163. First, none of the recent 10% pullback seems associated with the company’s fundamentals. Demand and brand loyalty seems to be at a high, while most key P&L metrics continue to improve.

To be fair, some macroeconomic indicators could act as a headwind to Apple’s performance going forward. Inflation is at a four-decade peak, and the impact of rising prices on consumers’ willingness to buy iPhones in the future is still a question mark. Also, consumer sentiment has recently sunk to a pandemic-era low — actually, to levels not seen since 2011.

Despite the above, I think that the biggest risk to buying AAPL now is that the market is clearly in correction (or maybe even bear) mode. Stocks can’t seem to find their footing, and selloffs have followed almost any major event: inflation, rising rates, Russia-Ukraine conflict, etc.

As we have presented before, buying Apple stock on the dip has proven to be the best strategy in the past. But if doing so, investors should expect (and brace for) volatility and the potential for further share price slides in the near term.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

