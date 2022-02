England have won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup after beating Germany 3-1 at Molineux on Wednesday evening. Having scored just once in their opening two matches, Sarina Wiegman had called on England to be more ruthless in their final Arnold Clark Cup match. Within 15 minutes her prayers were answered. Fran Kirby played in Ellen White at the second time of asking with a well-weighted pass, and the Manchester City forward rolled her defender before coolly prodding home.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO