ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Edinburgh University Challenge team member speaks out after Twitter backlash

By Viola Baker
The Tab
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edinburgh University team has reached the semi-finals of University Challenge, after beating Cambridge University’s Emmanuel College in the quarter-finals. However, this week’s win in the quarter-finals was overshadowed by a backlash on Twitter over the behaviour of Edi team member Thomas towards his fellow teammate Jones....

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#University Of Oxford#Cambridge University#Emmanuel College#Edinburghuni#Universitychallenge
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Prince Andrew: Duke of York could lose Freedom of City honour

Councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the Duke of York's Freedom of the City honour. The Lib Dems, the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process would be submitted at the next full council meeting in March. Prince...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Brian Fear: Former Football Association of Wales president dies

Former president Brian Fear has died, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced. Fear joined the national association in 1977 and served as president between 1994 and 1997. He was the longest-serving member of the FAW Council. "Brian Fear's commitment to the game in Wales has been exemplary and...
UEFA
BBC

Calls made for more inclusivity in rugby union officiating

A man with motor neurone disease is campaigning for the Rugby Football Union to do more to help people with disabilities become rugby officials. Graeme Bloom, 38, who is confined to a wheelchair, was invited to assist a match with the Bristol Referees Society on Saturday. He oversaw the coin...
RUGBY
The Independent

Triumphant Olympic curling teams land in Edinburgh

Team GB’s only Olympic medallists received a hero’s welcome after they arrived home to Scotland on Tuesday.Winter Olympic champion Eve Muirhead and her gold medal-winning teammates arrived back in the capital just days after clinching the top prize in women’s curling when they crushed Japan 10-3.Muirhead – along with Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff, Jen Dodds and Mili Smith – secured Team GB’s only gold at the Beijing games.Speaking at Edinburgh Airport during the final leg of her journey back to Stirling, the 31-year-old said she hoped the victory would leave a lasting legacy just like Rhona Martin’s famous 2002 gold in...
WORLD
SkySports

Majid Haq: Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker wants to speak out about racial abuse he suffered

Haq represented Scotland over a 13-year period - making 209 appearances - but failed to play again after posting a race-related tweet during the 2015 World Cup. The 38-year-old tweeted "always tougher when you're in the minority! #colour #race" after he was not selected for a match against Sri Lanka. He was sent home from the tournament following the incident and signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Cricket Scotland.
SOCIETY
BBC

Framlingham: Parts of Detectorists club hall to be sold

Fans of the BBC series Detectorists are to be offered the chance to buy items from one of its sets after a building where it was filmed was demolished. The show, created by Mackenzie Crook, was set in Danebury, a fictional Essex town, but shot in Framlingham, Suffolk. St Michael's...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy