Becca Tobin welcomes son via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra found some time in between changing diapers and loving on their newborn to step out in Los Angeles for the first time since the big news. New parents Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, are getting themselves back out into the world and were spotted together for the first time since welcoming their baby via surrogate. On Friday, Feb 4, the two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The “Jealous” singer wore a plaid sweatshirt jacket and ripped jeans while the actress rocked a purple camo-inspired matching set and wore her hair half-up half-down. Click here for the pics of Nick and Priyanka’s first public outing since becoming new parents.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO