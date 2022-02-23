ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becca Tobin welcomes son via surrogate

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecca Tobin and her husband have welcomed a son into the world. The 'Glee' actress has been open about her fertility struggles but now she has revealed she and her spouse Zach Martin - who she married in December 2016 - are proud parents to baby son Ford, who was born...

