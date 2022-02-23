Outdoors: Carnival

I don't think Carnival weather gets any better than this! We'll find a good amount of sun by this afternoon with highs near 60° but closer to 70° on Sunday with a few more clouds but staying dry too. By Monday more humidity will stream back in to Southeast Louisiana and highs will rise into the 70s, but a chance of showers will accompany the warmer, more humid days ahead. Highs could even reach near 80° for several days next week, and if we do, it would be the first string of 80° days in New Orleans since the very end of December/2021! A chance of thundershowers will also be found in the forecast through the week up until a cold front is expected to pass through the region some time around Thursday night into Friday. A longer range outlook for Mardi Gras Weekend, Lundi Gras, and Mardi Gras itself has a chance of showers in for Saturday and Sunday, but dry for Monday and Fat Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s Monday and upper 60s for Mardi Gras! Have a good day and a great weekend!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO