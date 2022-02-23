Outdoors: Carnival

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn many parts of the world, this is the season of Carnival, wild celebrations involving processions, music, dancing, and the use of masquerade. This tradition has been the inspiration for numerous classical works and also provides the setting in literature and operas. Next Tuesday, it culminates with Mardi Gras,...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Victoria Advocate

Carnival rides offer thrills, chills

Riding on the back of the livestock show, the carnival has arrived in Victoria. Barkers line the midway, calling out to anyone and everyone in sight to cough up some cash and take a shot at their nigh-impossible-to-win games. Families walk around munching on oversized jumbo corndogs and funnel cakes dusted with hefty layers of powdered sugar.
VICTORIA, TX
NOLA.com

Thoth bestows 'Gifts' for Carnival celebration

The Krewe of Thoth reveled at their 74th ball Saturday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. This year’s tableau, “A Gift for You,” suggested presents or offerings for loved ones. Reigning as queen was Miss Caroline Elizabeth Rowell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. Rowell Sr....
KENNER, LA
Midland Daily News

Wixom Lake carnival Saturday

The Wixom Lake Social Committee has organized a family fun-filled winter carnival for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Juicy Bone in Beaverton from 3 to 8 p.m. The event is open to everyone. There will be outside games, including football bowling and a snowman contest. The inside of Juicy Bone will...
BEAVERTON, MI
Victoria Advocate

Pride of Texas Carnival returns to the show

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride of Texas carnival is making its return to the Victoria Livestock Show with new food and game additions for fair goers. The carnival will open Feb. 17 and run through Feb. 27 at the Victoria Community Center, with times varying on each day. Food stands...
VICTORIA, TX
Record-Journal

5 facts about the Dominican Carnival

The Malecón of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, known as the city's waterfront boulevard, will soon once again be the scene of a colorful celebration. Every February 27, the city recalls its history through the Dominican Carnival, an event that serves to commemorate the country's independence. This multitudinous happening is considered to be the closing event of the different carnivals that occur during the month of February throughout the country.
CELEBRATIONS
Troy Record

Cohoes hosts annual winter carnival

COHOES, N.Y. — The city hosted its annual Winter Carnival this past weekend, offering a day of free family fun to residents. Van Schaick Island Pond and the surrounding park was the site of music, food, and lots of activities to try. The park was crowded from the moment the event kicked off and stayed that way until the end three hours later. The winter carnival was co-sponsored by the city of Cohoes and the Van Schaick Island Neighborhood Watch, with many volunteers from city organizations including the Fire and Police Departments helping out.
COHOES, NY
Burlington County Times

Pets of the Week: Party Animals — Ring in Mardi Gras with Muffin and Eve

 After all the excitement of ‘Twosday,’ which commemorated the unprecedented day of 2/22/22, it’s hard to go back to the humdrum routine of everyday life. But since we won’t have another ‘Twosday’ for 11 more years, on 3/3/33, when it’ll actually be a ‘Threesday,’ it might be a good idea to find some other cool days to celebrate. If you’re in the mood to adopt a great new pet - and quite  frankly, why wouldn't you be? - today might be your lucky day. Because Friday, the 25th of February is the perfect day to find your new furry friend. And...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WDSU

Gorgeous Weather for Carnival Festivities This Weekend!

I don't think Carnival weather gets any better than this! We'll find a good amount of sun by this afternoon with highs near 60° but closer to 70° on Sunday with a few more clouds but staying dry too. By Monday more humidity will stream back in to Southeast Louisiana and highs will rise into the 70s, but a chance of showers will accompany the warmer, more humid days ahead. Highs could even reach near 80° for several days next week, and if we do, it would be the first string of 80° days in New Orleans since the very end of December/2021! A chance of thundershowers will also be found in the forecast through the week up until a cold front is expected to pass through the region some time around Thursday night into Friday. A longer range outlook for Mardi Gras Weekend, Lundi Gras, and Mardi Gras itself has a chance of showers in for Saturday and Sunday, but dry for Monday and Fat Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s Monday and upper 60s for Mardi Gras! Have a good day and a great weekend!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Behind the language of Carnival season

Tracing the roots of New Orleans Carnival terms is like playing a game of telephone, Tulane University researcher Nathalie Dajko says. If every player spoke a different language, that is. Many of these words have no official spellings and are offshoots of multiple different languages, given the city’s long history...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

