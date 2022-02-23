BOE's Bailey: The word 'transitory' for inflation was becoming overused

Around 1,500 passengers, I calculate, got up very early this morning to fly on British Airways from Heathrow to Geneva. The same number are waiting at the Swiss airport to come home. And at least 25,000 more travellers will be affected by the wholesale cancellation of BA’s entire short-haul programme from its main base on Saturday morning.With trips to the Alps, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands wrecked, those passengers are unlikely to forget this weekend in a hurry. The reputational damage for BA is rising with every cancellation.The weekend is unfolding with even more disruption than the IT failure...

