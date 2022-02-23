ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s Peter Gelb? In Russia

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Opera’s general manager is seen here attending the general...

Radar Online.com

AnnaLynne McCord Apologizes To Vladimir Putin In Bizarre Rant About Not Being Russian President's Mother Amid War On Ukraine

AnnaLynne McCord is giving her two cents to Vladimir Putin in a bizarre rant in which she apologizes to the Russian leader for not being his mother. Hours after he declared war on Ukraine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared a video showcasing herself reading a poem to Donald Trump's favorite president, well, besides himself.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Russia’s newest music director is under 30

Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre has chosen Migran Agadzhanyan as its new music director, starting now. Aghadzhanyan, 29, is founder and artistic drector of the St Petersburg Youth Symphony Orchestra.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

La Scala tells Gergiev: Condemn invasion or be fired

The Mayor of Milan has ordered La Scala to sack the Russian conductor Valery Gergiev unless he comes out promptly with a statement condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Beppe Sala said: ‘With the superintendent of the theatre Dominique Meyer we are asking him to take a precise position against this invasion. If he does not do it we will be forced to end the collaboration.’
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

What Carnegie Hall pays the Vienna Philharmonic

The New York Times, in a generally uninformative piece on the collapse of international orchestra touring, has come up with one interesting statistic:. Carnegie paid the Philharmonic $1.4 million for four 2019 performances, according to public filings. That’s $350,000 a show. But those cash-rich days are over. NY Phil’s...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Major leak: Jaap, Honeck and Duncan Ward to conduct Met’s next season

A usually reliable fan channel has obtained a full rundown of the Metropolitan Opera’s next season, well ahead of official release. Among the highlights are some unexpected conductors, among them the very young British conductor Duncan Ward (pictured), the well-connected Keri-Lynn Wilson doing Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Jaap Van Zweden most fittingly taking on The Flying-out Dutchman and Nathalie Stutzmann conducting The Magic Flute.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Russian maestro condemns invasion of Ukraine

The international conductor Semyon Bychkov, music director of the Czech Philharmonic, has issued a statement in Prague recalling past Russian invasions of Hungary and Czechoslovakia. Bychkov said: ‘Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the lies that are being spread about it must be stopped before the rest of the world finds...
WORLD
Deadline

Berlin Review: François Ozon’s Festival Opener ‘Peter Von Kant’

It’s a neat conceit, making the directing colossus of 1970s German cinema into the star of his own show. Peter Von Kant, the opening film of the Berlin Film Festival, is “freely adapted” by French director François Ozon from The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s highly stylized 1972 story of three women locked in a toxic triangle of love, jealousy, domination and submission. The storyline and much of the dialogue, is the same; where Ozon shakes it up is by making the trio all men. Ozon has tangled with Fassbinder before. His 2000 film, Water Drops On...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Storm shuts London opera houses

The red-weather alert that comes with Storm Eunice has prompted English National Opera to call off tonight’s premiere of Cunning Little Vixen. Covent Garden had previouslyshut down daytime events. The top of the Millennium Dome has been blown to shreds. London is catching it. Here’s the ENO statement:
ENVIRONMENT
Slipped Disc

Mahler 2: Bernstein’s only concert with the Cleveland Orchestra

New on youtube, starting with an astonishingly gloomy forecast for the future of the orchestra. Bernstein conducted the Cleveland Orchestr in July 1970 Mahler 2nd after George Szell was hospitalized following the tour of Asia. We hear: The back story is that at the first rehearsal LB started to lead...
CLEVELAND, OH
Slipped Disc

Brussels calls up Israeli #2

The Brussels Philharmonic has named Ilan Volkov as its principal guest conductor, working with music director Kazushi Ono. Where Ono is mainstream, Volkov will add a modernist edge. The orchestra has also hired 10 new musicians after the Covid lull. Volkov is also principal guest with the BBC Scottish Symphony...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

A long overdue return for Mahler’s best friend

The Czech composer Josef Bohuslav Foerster was Gustav Mahler’s most trusted companion during his miserable Hamburg 1890s. Foerster was married to the soprano Berta Lauterer, a member of Mahler’s cast at the opera. Foerster’s memoirs are an exceptionally valuable source for the genesis of Mahler’s second symphony.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Will Carnegie Hall cancel Gergiev’s concert?

There is a strong moral and political case to bar Valery Gergiev from Carnegie Hall this weekend. 1 Gergiev is a close associate of President Putin, his representative and apologist. He has vociferously supported Putin’s policy on Ukraine and his wars of aggression elewhere. 2 Gergiev is a willing...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Cancer claims leading UK violinist

The death has been communicated of Roger Stimson, a principal violinist of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and a prolific chamber music player. The funeral will take place on Tuesday at Peterborough Crematorium.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Is this the dawn of the semi-conductor?

In a feature-length London interview with the Times, Daniel Harding talks through his decision to become a part-time commercial pilot with the Air France airline. “The weird thing about conducting is that I can spend an enormous number of weeks away from home but still have a lot of time to myself,” he says. “In Stockholm, for instance, we rehearse from 10am to 2.30pm each day. So I realised I had hours each afternoon when I could be challenging my brain instead of watching Netflix or wandering round the park.”
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Our Opera of the Week is streamed from Lviv, Ukraine

After a ban by the Soviet authorities, Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s opera-ballet When the Fern Blooms finally premiered at the Lviv National Opera in 2017. Unique in its genre, this impressive performance combines millennia-old folk traditions with an expressive musical language, choral singing and contemporary choreography set against spectacular scenery. Soloists: Nina Matviienko and Mykhailo Malafii conducted by Volodymyr Sirenko and directed by Vasyl Vovkun. Supported by Lviv National Opera Orchestra, Lviv National Opera Ballet and Lviv National Opera Chorus. First shown on slippedisc.com courtesy of OperaVision.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Gergiev is back making lovely with the Vienna Philharmonic

Valery Gergiev turned up on Saturday for his tour curtain-raiser with the Vienna Philharmonic. They played music from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet ballet, followed by Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique. The tour now rolls on to Germany and the US. As if nothing has happened in Ukraine. (There may be trouble...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

LA Phil mourns Australian donor

The LA Philharmonic harpist Emmanuel Ceysson has shared his sorrow at the death of Ann Ronus, an Australian-born member of the board who recently endowed his chair in the orchestra. Ann, originally from Adelaide, was with her husband Robert a longstanding supporter of symphonic music at Walt Disney Hall. LA...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Not enough women? Let’s include over-40s…

The Paris-based La Maestra competition, a women’s only conducting contest, was always a discriminatroy proposition. Its first attempt in September 2022 yielded a broad range of international talent, mostly veterans of other contests. This time, for a contest starting March 3, the contest has selected 14 candidates from 202...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

4 concertos premiered in a month – a world record for a composer?

From the forthcoming schedule of Finnish composer Kalevi Aho:. 24/2/2022: Concerto for Piccolo Clarinet and Orchestra “Simplicius Simplicissimus”. 11/3/2022: Double Concerto for Flute, Harp and Orchestra (Osmo Vänskä conducts; Emmanuel Ceysson on the harp; Niamh McKenna on the flute) 17/3/2022: Concerto for Alto Flute and Strings (Gabriel...
MUSIC

