Monroe County, N.Y. — State legislators took to the floor Monday to ask for the school mask mandate to be lifted. "There is mounting evidence that there will be long lasting effects on our kids. Whether we're talking about facial expressions our kids can't read, which is an important part in human development or the emotional toll a child is subjected to when they're masked all day long," said Sen. Mike Martucci from New York.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO