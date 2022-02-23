You Can Now Get a Taste of Jamaica Right Here in Owensboro, KY

Something we're known for in the south is our homecooked southern dishes. One Western Kentucky restaurant has this mastered and you have got to try it. Angel here and I am so excited to share with you a new favorite date night restaurant for Joe and me. A few of our friends told us about Hometown Roots a few months ago and we have been dying to go. We finally got some time away from the kiddos and hit the Audubon Parkway headed for Downtown Henderson. We weren't sure what to expect but we had heard it was lots of comfort food and we were pumped. We started out with Hometown Roots signature cornbread and butter, then enjoyed the Sweet Tea & Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken (yes it is made with sweet tea) and Joe ordered the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich. To end our night we a skillet brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup. I thought Joe was going to lick the skillet. There are so many delicious things on the menu to choose from.

