You Can Now Get a Taste of Jamaica Right Here in Owensboro, KY

Amid the tornado aftermath in Ohio County, a beacon of hope still stands. A statue of the Virgin Mary that survived the destruction brings strength to victims as they rebuild. I believe in signs. When my father died in 2013, I prayed that Jesus would give me strength and peace through my grieving process. I didn't think I could bear to bury my hero. I prayed for hope, strength, healing, and a sign that he was okay. Jesus answered every single prayer. He still does today, and I call them "God Winks". Two months after he passed away, I had a "visit" from my father in my dream. It was so beautiful and a memory I'll cherish forever. I firmly believe that if you ask, he'll be there. I believe he delivered the statue for the same reason.
Comments / 1