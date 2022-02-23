ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

You Can Now Get a Taste of Jamaica Right Here in Owensboro, KY

By Chadwick Benefield
WBKR
WBKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no doubt about it. Jamaica is absolutely gorgeous. It's home to some of the most beautiful all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. The beaches are fantastic and the water? It's breathtakingly blue. Jamaica is also home to some of the best food in the Caribbean as well. And, let's...

wbkr.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBKR

5 Places I Loved to Visit in Owensboro KY When I Was a Kid

Today on our morning show, Angel and I posed this question. We asked folks to chime in and fill in this blank. That got me thinking. I started to remember things here in Owensboro that I loved when I was a kid and teenager. Let's be honest. Back in "the day", we had some really cool (and really weird) "must see" landmarks in this town. So, I decided to compile a list of some of my favorites.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Do You Love Southern Comfort Food? This Kentucky Restaurant is a MUST Visit

Something we're known for in the south is our homecooked southern dishes. One Western Kentucky restaurant has this mastered and you have got to try it. Angel here and I am so excited to share with you a new favorite date night restaurant for Joe and me. A few of our friends told us about Hometown Roots a few months ago and we have been dying to go. We finally got some time away from the kiddos and hit the Audubon Parkway headed for Downtown Henderson. We weren't sure what to expect but we had heard it was lots of comfort food and we were pumped. We started out with Hometown Roots signature cornbread and butter, then enjoyed the Sweet Tea & Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken (yes it is made with sweet tea) and Joe ordered the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich. To end our night we a skillet brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup. I thought Joe was going to lick the skillet. There are so many delicious things on the menu to choose from.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
WBKR

VOTE NOW: Which Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro Has the Best Salsa?

It is National Tortilla Chip Day! Yes, I admit that's yet another random "national" holiday, but I am kinda here for it. I used to live in San Diego and used to cross the border into Tijuana frequently just to eat. I was chatting with my friend Fran Marseille about that just this week. She used to live in San Diego too and admits that the food in Tijuana was authentic and amazing.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Thrift Store ‘Bagging’ Up Some Major Deals For The Community

Angel here! My bargain of the week is arriving a bit early and oh is it GOOD! How about a $5 bag sale at The Common Good Community Store. The Common Good Community Store is committed to creating relationships in the community by providing an amazingly affordable place to find furniture, clothing, household items, and other unique items you might not be able to find anywhere else in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Top Self-Tanners to Get a Vacation All-Over Glow Year Round

Do you want that sun-kissed glow but want to protect your skin? These are some of the best self-tanners to use on your face and body before your next vacation. Do you have a favorite product you use?. My nickname growing up was Casper. Take one look at my Irish...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Jamaican#Brown Stew Chicken
WBKR

An Amazing Group of Women in Owensboro Helping To Advocate For Homelessness

Did you know we have women and children right here in Owensboro without homes? A group of women is helping change that and you can help. Here's how. Did you know that since the pandemic started over half a million people in some form or fashion experienced homelessness? Women in the United States account for almost half of that number. These numbers continue to rise even right here in our sweet state of Kentucky. Those statistics are absolutely unacceptable and it is time to do something about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

How to Get Rid of Your Junk Furniture, Appliances and Old Tires in Owensboro

I have a mattress sitting in my garage that looks like someone was murdered on it. It's actually not stained, but it looks really unfortunate- like it was ripped from the movie Seven. When the mattress was being manufactured, there was an issue with the fabric ink and a malfunction caused a huge flaw in the design pattern. It literally looks like a prop piece from the set of CSI. It has been sitting in our garage for years now and it needs to go.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Delicious Chili Supper Fundraiser Planned in Owensboro

Come out for a delicious warm bowl of chili, bid on items in a silent auction, and enjoy live entertainment. It's all happening at a fundraiser in Owensboro tomorrow night. There's nothing better than a warm bowl of chili on a cold day. I could really eat it any ole' day. I make mine with a lot of meat, no noodles, and very little beans. The spice is most important when cooking up a tasty bowl of chili. I usually add a can of RO*TEL Hot Diced Tomatoes and Habaneros, chili spice, and a few drops of Red Hot. It's just enough spice to add flavor. How do you like your chili?
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Fulfill Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies at this Horseman’s Campground in Western KY

I'm over this winter weather. I'm ready for warmer days, flowers, and most of all - camping! My mom bought a camper a couple of years ago and everyone in our family shares it. We love having family adventures and making new friends along the way. We travel with another family that tent camps and we each have something that we take care of. My husband and Matt, the single dad we travel with, are responsible for the camper, the campfire, and the travel.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBKR

Do You Love To Bust A Move? Break It Down At Owensboro’s New Pop/Hip Hop Class

Calling all adults who love to dance! There's a new pop/hip hop class that just came to Owensboro and we are ready to totally bust a move up in a piece. Y'all Angel here and I think I danced straight up out of my momma's tummy when I was born. At least I have been dancing for as long as I can remember. I started dancing dance classes at the ripe young age of two and it's just always been a part of my life. From classes to becoming a choreographer it is kind of like second nature so naturally, I am super excited about this class.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Church Hosting an Elegant Dining Experience for Area Homeless

RiverTree Church here in Owensboro has decided to give the area homeless an experience they may have never had and one they won't soon forget. On Saturday night, February 19th, the church will host an elegant/formal dinner for local individuals in the recovery community and those who are a part of our homeless population. And, by the way, the dinner is open to people who are served by recovery and homeless agencies as well as providers from those agencies.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Bed & Breakfast Offers Real Overnight Stay in a Jail Cell

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stay the night in jail? Seriously, there is a Kentucky Bed & Breakfast that gives you the opportunity. I'm not sure anyone wakes up and says "You know I think I'd like to stay the night in jail." However, there's a bed and breakfast in Kentucky that offers a super cool experience with an overnight stay in a real jail cell on the actual bunks. I guess if you have this on your bucket list it would be something to do but I'm not sure I could sleep like that LOL.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Virgin Mary Statue Survives Hartford Tornado to Bring Hope to Many

Amid the tornado aftermath in Ohio County, a beacon of hope still stands. A statue of the Virgin Mary that survived the destruction brings strength to victims as they rebuild. I believe in signs. When my father died in 2013, I prayed that Jesus would give me strength and peace through my grieving process. I didn't think I could bear to bury my hero. I prayed for hope, strength, healing, and a sign that he was okay. Jesus answered every single prayer. He still does today, and I call them "God Winks". Two months after he passed away, I had a "visit" from my father in my dream. It was so beautiful and a memory I'll cherish forever. I firmly believe that if you ask, he'll be there. I believe he delivered the statue for the same reason.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKR

An Owensboro, Kentucky Radio and TV Legend Needs Your Help

If you're from the Owensboro area, you've likely seen this man. I guarantee you would recognize his voice if you heard it. But, more importantly at the moment, have you seen his shirt?. That's my buddy Jerry Birge. You remember him, right? Jerry is an Owensboro radio and TV legend...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

The Year I Stopped Celebrating Valentine’s & Buried It Six Feet Under

There are a million reasons people don't celebrate Valentine's Day and one very particular time comes to mind. It was the year I buried Valentine's for good. I mean let's be honest. You can and should be celebrating your love for someone else on every other day of the year. If you need a specific holiday to do something special for them the relationship might already be doomed. I think it is truly an over-commercialized day where people feel like they have to spend too much money on someone else. I've seen people with so much anxiety and stress over gift-giving and that in no way is my definition of love.
CELEBRATIONS
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy