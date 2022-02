For GradLife 601: Research and Beyond, Dr. Nancy Caronia talks with Associate Wildlife Biologist Hannah Clipp, a PhD Candidate in the ​WV Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and Division of Forestry and Natural Resources at WVU. Hannah is an NSF Graduate Research Fellow and a WVU Ruby Fellow. Her doctoral research is focused on the effects of climate change and landscape-scale forest management on bird communities in the Appalachian Mountains. She’s co-written more than 10 peer reviewed articles and earned over $300,000 in scholarships and fellowships during her entire academic career. Hannah will discuss her research, how to apply for funding, and her birding hobby.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO