Owensboro, KY

You Can Now Get a Taste of Jamaica Right Here in Owensboro, KY

By Chadwick Benefield
 2 days ago
There's no doubt about it. Jamaica is absolutely gorgeous. It's home to some of the most beautiful all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. The beaches are fantastic and the water? It's breathtakingly blue. Jamaica is also home to some of the best food in the Caribbean as well. And, let's...

5 Places I Loved to Visit in Owensboro KY When I Was a Kid

Today on our morning show, Angel and I posed this question. We asked folks to chime in and fill in this blank. That got me thinking. I started to remember things here in Owensboro that I loved when I was a kid and teenager. Let's be honest. Back in "the day", we had some really cool (and really weird) "must see" landmarks in this town. So, I decided to compile a list of some of my favorites.
OWENSBORO, KY
Do You Love Southern Comfort Food? This Kentucky Restaurant is a MUST Visit

Something we're known for in the south is our homecooked southern dishes. One Western Kentucky restaurant has this mastered and you have got to try it. Angel here and I am so excited to share with you a new favorite date night restaurant for Joe and me. A few of our friends told us about Hometown Roots a few months ago and we have been dying to go. We finally got some time away from the kiddos and hit the Audubon Parkway headed for Downtown Henderson. We weren't sure what to expect but we had heard it was lots of comfort food and we were pumped. We started out with Hometown Roots signature cornbread and butter, then enjoyed the Sweet Tea & Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken (yes it is made with sweet tea) and Joe ordered the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich. To end our night we a skillet brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup. I thought Joe was going to lick the skillet. There are so many delicious things on the menu to choose from.
OWENSBORO, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
VOTE NOW: Which Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro Has the Best Salsa?

It is National Tortilla Chip Day! Yes, I admit that's yet another random "national" holiday, but I am kinda here for it. I used to live in San Diego and used to cross the border into Tijuana frequently just to eat. I was chatting with my friend Fran Marseille about that just this week. She used to live in San Diego too and admits that the food in Tijuana was authentic and amazing.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Jamaican#Brown Stew Chicken
BBQ BRAWL: Vote for the Best BBQ Restaurant in the Tri-State

Good barbecue is an art. One that takes hours to create and years to master. It requires patience and focus, neither of which I have. Fortunately, there are many people in our parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois that do, and I am more than happy to enjoy the fruits of their labor. There are few things better in this world than a slab of beef brisket with a nice, pink smoke ring that's still tender and juicy after 12 to 14 hours on the smoker. Or how about a slab of ribs where the meat literally falls off the bone when you try to pick it up? Give me some smoked chicken with a healthy dose of a barbecue rub slathered all over the skin, or a few links of smoked sausage where the casing makes that snap sound when you bite into it and I'll be a happy boy. Frankly, if you barbecue anything just right, I'll probably eat it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Thriller Filmed at Indiana’s West Baden Springs Hotel is Headed to the Big Screen this March

I have written before about famous people from Indiana or celebrities that were at least born in Indiana (see that gallery below). One of the names you will NOT find on that list is MICHAEL KORYTA (although I probably need to add him now). Michael is an accomplished author who was born and raised in Bloomington, Indiana. One of his more popular novels has been turned into a movie and will soon hit the big screen.
INDIANA STATE
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
There Are Only 4 Kmarts Left In The U.S- Remember The Ones In The Evansville Area?

Let's take a trip down memory lane with a store that most of us use to visit frequently, Kmart. In the 1960s, we were first introduced to Kmart here in the United States. The retail giant reached its peak when I was a child in the 1900s. At one point in time, they had around 2,400 stores in the United States and Canada. Then, in the 2000s, stores began to close, and in 2018 Kmart filed bankruptcy. Kmart stores in the United States are fading away fast. According to Oregon Live, two stores just announced their closure. This means that we will be down to only four Kmart locations in the entire United States.
EVANSVILLE, IN
An Amazing Group of Women in Owensboro Helping To Advocate For Homelessness

Did you know we have women and children right here in Owensboro without homes? A group of women is helping change that and you can help. Here's how. Did you know that since the pandemic started over half a million people in some form or fashion experienced homelessness? Women in the United States account for almost half of that number. These numbers continue to rise even right here in our sweet state of Kentucky. Those statistics are absolutely unacceptable and it is time to do something about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
How to Get Rid of Your Junk Furniture, Appliances and Old Tires in Owensboro

I have a mattress sitting in my garage that looks like someone was murdered on it. It's actually not stained, but it looks really unfortunate- like it was ripped from the movie Seven. When the mattress was being manufactured, there was an issue with the fabric ink and a malfunction caused a huge flaw in the design pattern. It literally looks like a prop piece from the set of CSI. It has been sitting in our garage for years now and it needs to go.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Future is Here – Robots Have Invaded Newburgh Grocery Store

Remember growing up watching science fiction TV shows and movies that depicted a future where robots were an everyday part of our lives? Some were housekeepers or butlers who catered to every whim of their owners. Others were companions who would simply play with the children of the family and listen to their problems although human emotion "did not compute" with them. Of course, there were also those that enslaved humanity and sent Arnold Schwarzenegger back in time to prevent the birth of the one human who could beat them. I don't think the one I saw at Schnucks in Newburgh is the overtake humanity type, but you never know.
NEWBURGH, IN
Fulfill Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies at this Horseman’s Campground in Western KY

I'm over this winter weather. I'm ready for warmer days, flowers, and most of all - camping! My mom bought a camper a couple of years ago and everyone in our family shares it. We love having family adventures and making new friends along the way. We travel with another family that tent camps and we each have something that we take care of. My husband and Matt, the single dad we travel with, are responsible for the camper, the campfire, and the travel.
TRAVEL
28 Songs – Both Popular and Obscure – With ‘Indiana’ in Their Lyrics

Right off the bat, let me say that the goal of this article was not to find songs written about Indiana, although there are a few on this list. If I'm being honest, my favorite songs on this list are the ones written about our belove Hoosier state. My motivation was to find songs that simply mention 'Indiana' somewhere in the lyrics, and I was surprised to find so many that did.
