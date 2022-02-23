GovExec Daily: Remote Work Trends That Federal Employees Should Know

CEO & Founder of brain in spa — nudging agile leaders into healthy high performers for the digital transformation. In an age where remote working is becoming more and more common, it's more important than ever for leaders to find ways to connect with their employees. Despite the fact that they may not be in the same physical space, there are still many ways leaders can engage and connect with their team members. Here are a few tips on how to do just that.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO