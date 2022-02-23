USA Freedom Convoy Reveals Demands as National Guard Deployed to Capital
A number of trucker convoys similar to one that caused disruption in Canada are making their way to the capital to protest coronavirus...www.newsweek.com
They wouldn’t use the national guard when blm was destroying everything , but now the hard working people want to protest they call them in. Socialism at its finest.
It’s about time America fights back for freedom! Truckers are the most effective group to the job done. Go Truckers! HONK!!!!😁
so national guard because of peace full and legitimate protest, but nothing last summer when BLM, and antifa we're destroying cities and buisness! or at the border where people are entering by thousands!
